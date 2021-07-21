© IGSU



One person has died and dozens evacuated or rescued by emergency services after heavy rain and storms caused flooding and wind damage across parts of Romania over the last few days.Romania's General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) reported that the body of a man was found in a riverbed in Hândrești, Iași County on 19 July 2021. IGSU said the man was probably taken by surprise by the increased flow of water while trying to cross the river.Dozens of homes and roads have been flooded as a result of heavy rain from 18 July. IGSU reported 60 people were evacuated in Lerești, Argeș County and 8 in Busteni in Prahova County on 20 July.The previous day 14 people had to be rescued from 6 vehicles trapped in flood water on a road between between Durău and Grințieș in Neamț County. Evacuations were also carried out in Bistra in Alba County.Over thirty homes were flooded and more than 20 people evacuated, mostly in areas around Ocoliş.