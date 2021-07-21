Over 20 people have died in rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province in northern Pakistan over the last 10 days.Many of the victims died when heavy rain or floods caused roofs, walls or whole buildings to collapse. This is a regular occurrence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where fragile or poor housing leaves many communities exposed to severe weather conditions.In a period 11 July to 15 July, 4 people died after buildings or roofs collapsed under the heavy rain in Lower Dir, Abbottabad and Tank districts. The heavy rain also caused flash flooding in Dera Ismail Khan District, where 1 person died, and a landslide in Lower Kohistan, where 4 people lost their lives and 7 were injured.After a short respite, heavy rain began again from 18 July, triggering flash floods in Upper Dir and Kohat, where a total of 5 people lost their lives. Rain also caused a wall to collapse in Karak district, killing 2 people.On 20 July, 3 people died in flash floods in Lower Dir and 1 in flash floods in Shangal district. heavy rain caused roofs to collapse in Hohat (2 fatalities) and Kurram (1 fatality).