© Maharashtra NDRF



Heavy Monsoon rainfall in western India has caused widespread damage and triggered flash floods and several landslides in part of the country's largest city, Mumbai.Officials reported several home were destroyed in the Mumbai suburbs of Chembur and Vikhroli as a result of the heavy rain and rain-triggered landslides on 18 July.Rescuers were working frantically to find survivors. According to the latest assessments,In response, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said he was "saddened by the loss of lives due to wall collapses in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that those who are injured have a speedy recovery."Water supply across wide areas of the city has been disrupted due to the bad weather. According to the city government (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation - BMC) rain and flooding has damaged the Bhandup Water Purification Complex. On 18 July the complex had to be shut down as a precautionary measure. "Efforts to restore Mumbai's water supply are being made on war footing. We urge the citizens of Mumbai to boil potable water before consuming it, once the water supply is restored," BMC said.Heavy rainfall also caused flooding in several areas of the city, disrupting traffic from 16 July. Rail services were interrupted on 18 July.Some of the more severe flooding occurred along areas of the Mithi River from late 17 July. NDRF teams were deployed to areas along the river in the Kurla neighbourhood to assist with flood damage and mitigation.