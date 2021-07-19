Earth Changes
At least 33 killed in Mumbai landslides and floods - up to 10 inches of rain falls in 24 hours (UPDATE)
Richard Davies
Floodlist
Sun, 18 Jul 2021 11:53 UTC
Floodlist
Sun, 18 Jul 2021 11:53 UTC
Mumbai International Airport recorded 235 mm of rain in 24 hours to 18 July, 2021, while the weather station at Mumbai-Colaba recorded 197 mm. Surrounding areas of Maharashtra state have also seen heavy rainfall, including Ratnagiri which saw 256 mm of rain during the same period.
Officials reported several home were destroyed in the Mumbai suburbs of Chembur and Vikhroli as a result of the heavy rain and rain-triggered landslides on 18 July.
Rescuers were working frantically to find survivors. According to the latest assessments, at least 14 bodies have been retrieved from the collapsed buildings in Chembur, while 6 people have lost their lives in Vikhroli. Dozens of people were reportedly injured. Rescue teams fear more victims are likely trapped inside.
In response, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said he was "saddened by the loss of lives due to wall collapses in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that those who are injured have a speedy recovery."
Water supply across wide areas of the city has been disrupted due to the bad weather. According to the city government (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation - BMC) rain and flooding has damaged the Bhandup Water Purification Complex. On 18 July the complex had to be shut down as a precautionary measure. "Efforts to restore Mumbai's water supply are being made on war footing. We urge the citizens of Mumbai to boil potable water before consuming it, once the water supply is restored," BMC said.
Heavy rainfall also caused flooding in several areas of the city, disrupting traffic from 16 July. Rail services were interrupted on 18 July.
Some of the more severe flooding occurred along areas of the Mithi River from late 17 July. NDRF teams were deployed to areas along the river in the Kurla neighbourhood to assist with flood damage and mitigation.
View also: Heavy rainfall in parts of Mumbai, local trains hit, flooded roads, big jams - up to 5.5 inches of rain in 5 hours
