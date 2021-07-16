A house has collapsed in Oman's Al Aija area in the Wilayat of Sur in south Al Sharqiyah.According to the latest updates of the weather situation issued by the Oman Meteorology, thunderstorms cumulonimbus clouds are currently extending over the governorates of South and North Al Sharqiyah, Muscat and parts of Al Dakhiliyah, with rainfall of varying intensity that may lead to low horizontal visibility, overflowing valleys and may cause the emergence of another supercell in Al Dhahirah and in parts of the Dhofar Governorate.