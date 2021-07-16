After weeks of sweltering in unusual warmth, on Thursday Moscow saw strong winds and a deluge of rain that has caused disruption across the city, with the weather delaying flights and damaging property in the Russian capital.Pedestrians in the Arbat struggle through the groundwater as surging rains flood the city.Yevgeny Tishkovets of Russia's Phobos meteorological center, said that the weather was unlikely to blow through quickly. "Every day will be the same story," he said. "There will be a patchwork of thunderstorm clouds from time to time covered with showers, lightning and hail. Tomorrow will likely be similar, but things will ease up at the weekend."A driver braves floodwater near Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport.