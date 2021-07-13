© METRO CREATIVE SERVICES/Toronto Sun



Can we just teach math to kids in Ontario without a side dish of left-wing politics, or is that too much to ask? If you haven't heard, Ontario's new math curriculum teaches that math is racist, Eurocentric, and subjective rather than objective.This is found in the newly-updated Grade 9 math curriculum that was brought in to replace the failing math curriculum championed by the Wynne government.In the old system, the government developed a curriculum that failed so badly, standardized test scores fell over the previous decade while reading and writing did not.Less than half of Grade 6 students met the provincial standard. In Grade 9, it was the same story for those in the applied streaming category with just 44% meeting the standard as compared to 84% for the academic stream.Improving the system for those streamed into applied math — in part, by getting rid of streaming was supposed to be part of the solution.If we are talking about the history surrounding mathematics, then there may be some merit to this statement, but that is not the issue with this part of the curriculum.This, I can't get on board with.Math, as we know it, has been developed by a myriad of cultures and ethnicities from the ancient Greeks and the Babylonians to brilliant mathematicians from India and China who developed their own systems. In the medieval era, it was Muslim scholars across the Arabian Peninsula and Mesopotamia who synthesized and advanced many of these concepts."We are taking action to ensure all children — especially those facing barriers to success — have meaningful pathways to quality learning, graduation, access to post-secondary education, and good-paying jobs."This is the Ford government supporting a political agenda at odds with their own, and that has nothing to do with the academic success of students.Changing the curriculum to focus on financial literacy, real-world applications and a system that works for students was the right thing to do. Letting the activists insert their lefty politics into the classroom and then defending it was the wrong thing to do.Lecce should fix this.