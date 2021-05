© Pixabay / JESHOOTS

California's Department of Education has announced that the gap between well-performing students and their less able peers must disappear, indicating that mere words are not enough - schools must deliver 'equity' in classrooms.Released on Tuesday, the sprawling, hundreds of pages-long manifesto delivered by the California Health Department described how schools must focus on "active efforts" in mathematics.Indeed, the mathematically inclined children will be effectively held back until the last few years of high school, essentially forcing them to miss out on an opportunity to hone their talent at a younger age.The authors of the district's recently-released math instruction framework decided that "too many students are sorted into different math tracks based on their natural abilities," arguing instead thatFortunately for California students (and their parents), the proposition has not yet been passed into National Education Administration policy, but it runs the risk of joining several peer states in following through. Other states including Oregon, Virginia, and Illinois have eagerly embraced the idea.Where, then, does that leave the bucketloads of students needing to be educated? Not universities - they're too busy dodging their own woke-eruptions - and certainly not fellow students, who are probably just as confused as they are.