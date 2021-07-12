Cloudburst led to flash floods in Himachal Pradesh on July 12.Videos of devastation in Dharamshala were shared on social media. Cars were seen getting washed away in the heavy flow of water on the streets.The heavy rainfall led to swelling of the Manjhi river, as per reports. The overflowing river reportedly damaged buildings in Dharamshala. The Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway 07 was also reportedly blocked due to debris.Watch the full video for more.