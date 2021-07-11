Society's Child
In Sickness We Trust
Eric Peters Auto
Sun, 11 Jul 2021 19:48 UTC
In New South Wales, Australia, police state measures are being reimposed because one 90-year-old woman died. Because the death of one 90-year-old is now regarded as something aberrant and terrifying that can and must be prevented by whatever it takes. Or rather, whatever it takes from those not 90-years-old, whose deaths are not likely to happen for decades because people who are decades away from their 90s tend to live for decades, whereas people in their 90s tend to die, regularly.
Normally.
Because they're in their 90s.
'Rona or no 'Rona. It tends to happen to people that age..
No one wants granny to die - but if she's in her 90s, she's probably going to die. Soon. Because she is very old. Whether you isolate her in a hyperbaric chamber or not. Whether you "lock down" the rest of the population or not. Whether you "vaccinate" them or not.
The fact - one of many, if they mattered - is that the majority of people who died "from COVID" actually died of old age. Most had already lived a normal life expectancy, which is about 70-something years, depending on the country. Most of the deaths attributed to COVID were of people over the age of 75.
They lived longer than the average life expectancy.
Defined by this demented push to "vaccinate" the "hesitant" - most if not all of whom are simply not interested in being "vaccinated" for a sickness that does not meaningfully threaten them with a substance that does meaningfully threaten them.
By a principle that threatens them even more so.
The principle that sickness - any sickness that could possibly result in the death of anyone - obliges everyone to submit not merely to whatever restrictions the government-corporate nexus decrees to be generally palliative - but also to treatment regimes for illnesses they haven't got, on the basis that they might get them and might give them to others. And that to object to this (no mater how attenuated the might) is pathologically uncaring - evidence of mental illness.
This being a kind of variant of the way political dissent was pathologized in the old Soviet Union. If you objected to communism - to authoritarian collectivism - then you were ill, in the head. This diagnosis being as effective as a criminal warrant. They could (and did) literally take dissenters away, to the Funny Farm - which was of course just another form of locking down dissenters.
refers to the "hesitant" as being political refuseniks, who are declining to be injected not because they have weighed the pros and cons of being "vaccinated" and made a reasonable determination that the advertised pros do not outweigh the known cons and for that reason have decided they don't wish to be "vaccinated."
This is no more a political statement - which Fauci insists those "making" it "get over" - than it is a political statement to say no thanks to living in the city rather than the country, where costs are lower and life is generally safer and better . . . which of course is something else that Party Comrades such as Fauci are attempting to pathologize.
And generalize, by exporting the pathologies of the city to the country, so as to even things out - styled "equity" in the argot of the Party Comrades.
The same technique is being used to pit the pathologically hypochondriacal against those who haven't lost their minds - and guess who profits from that?
Having deranged probably half the population, which now lives in chronic fear of getting sick, the Party Comrades are leveraging that fear to direct the anger of the chronically fearful toward those who are not. The chronically fearful are dosed every day with new fears - of the Delta, Lamba and soon (probably) the Epsilon Semi Moron "variants." Sickness abounds, everywhere.
Eternally.
It is an ironic turning inside out of the '50s fear of communists hiding under every bed - by the communists, rebranded as "the science."
And now, the not-fearful are being targeted - made aware that their "hesitancy" is being duly noted by door-to-door-knocking weaponized hypochondriacs, the useful idiots being used to pit the sane against the insane in what may prove to be a war far worse than what is almost always misleading styled the "civil" war, which it wasn't - the Southern Confederacy merely seeking to go its own way, as the American colonies successfully did. Neither sought to wrest control of the whole enchilada - the South of the North, the colonies, of Great Britain.
As he healthy - in body and mind - are trying to do, peacefully. If the pathologically sick will allow it.
We are entering fearful times. Because fear has been allowed to become the normal state of mind. It is the always-necessary foundation of a sick society. This is merely the first time that sickness, as such, has been used to found it.