"We have arrested 15 Colombians and the two Americans of Haitian origin. Three Colombians have been killed while eight others are on the loose. Weapons and materials used by the assailants were recovered. We will strengthen our investigation and search techniques to intercept the other eight mercenaries."

Haiti's national police force has claimed thatwere responsible for the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, while Taiwan has confirmed thatat its diplomatic compound.At least 28 people carried out the murder plot earlier this week, police chief Leon Charles told reporters on Thursday, noting that several suspects were brought into custody, whileRifles, machetes and other tools that were seized were displayed on a table near the police chief.also said on Thursday thatHe vowed to support Haitian authorities in their probe.Later in the evening,on the facility's grounds, but did not elaborate beyond stating that the police operation "went smoothly." The nationalities of those suspects remain unknown.Haiti is among a small handful of nations to recognize and keep formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, which Beijing considers to be a province of China proper.The US State Department told Reuters it could not confirm whether American citizens had been arrested, but said it is in contact with Haitian officials to determine the next steps.Moise was fatally shot by a group of gunmen at his home near the capital of Port-au-Prince early on Wednesday morning, with his wife also seriously wounded and airlifted to Miami, Florida for treatment. Few details about the attackers have emerged, though interim Prime Minister and acting President Claude Joseph previously claimed that they spoke both Spanish and English and may have posed as American Drug Enforcement Administration agents.