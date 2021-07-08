"This was a well-orchestrated commando attack. They presented themselves as DEA agents, telling people they had come as part of a DEA operation."

The president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, has been assassinated in his home by a group of armed men who also seriously injured his wife, according to a statement and comments made by the country's interim prime minister.Speaking on a local radio station,In a televised national address later on Wednesday,and made a call for calm. "The situation is under control," he said.as they entered his guarded residence. Edmond told the Guardian:In videos circulating on social media, a man with an American accent is heard saying in English over a megaphone:Residents reported hearing gunshots and seeing men dressed in black running through the neighbourhood. Edmond elaborated:Edmond said he had asked the White House on Wednesday morning for US help in identifying and capturing the killers.In a written statement, the US president offered condolences and assistance:a wealthy area with sometimes substantial and leafy villas in the hills above the capital, Port-au-Prince, with a reputation for being safe. It is an area critics of Moïse said he was loth to leave.Joseph said in a statement quoted in the media:Edmond said that Moïse's three children were safe but his wife, Martine, was seriously wounded in the attack and was being taken to a hospital in Miami on Wednesday.Moïse, a former entrepreneur, was the anointed political successor of the former president Michel Martelly. The assassination is likely to plunge the impoverished Caribbean nation into further turmoil after several years marked by political unrest and violence.The US embassy said it would be closed on Wednesday owing to the "ongoing security situation".said on MSNBC and CNN:the UK prime minister, said:As details of the assassination emerged, the Colombian president, Iván Duque, called on the Organisation of American States to send an urgent mission to "protect the democratic order in Haiti".Moïse's time in office was marked by an increase in political instability, allegations of corruption and a long-running dispute about when his period in office should end. He had been ruling by decree for more than a year after the country failed to hold legislative elections and he wanted to push through controversial constitutional changes.There have been intermittent periods of protests and street violence and a rise in gang violence, some of it tied to political parties.Haiti's opposition claims Moïse should have stepped down on 7 February to coincide with the fifth anniversary of 2015 elections that were cancelled and then re-run a year later because of allegations of fraud. They allege that because Moïse failed to hold legislative elections in 2019, he violated the country's 1987 constitution. His supporters rejected that argument, saying he only took power in 2017 after winning the re-run.Instability has been exacerbated by thea controversy that arose from a scheme to buy discounted oil from Venezuela on cheap credit. The idea was to free up funds for social schemes, but the money was pocketed by politicians.Opponents had also accused Moïse's government of fuelling political violence by providing gangs with guns and money to intimidate his adversaries.The Caribbean country - the world's first black republic after its revolution against French rule - has a history marked by poverty, authoritarian rule, political instability and external interference including a long US occupation. It has struggled to rebuild since a devastating earthquake in 2010 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016.