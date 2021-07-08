Arizona's attorney general has rejected the Biden administration's plan to go door-to-door to seek out the unvaccinated and encourage them to get the anti-COVID-19 shot.A day after the president and spokeswoman Jen Psaki issued the plan, Attorney General Mark Brnovich said that he was "greatly alarmed" by the idea.Brnovich has announced his campaign for the GOP primary for U.S. Senate. If he wins, he could face Sen. Mark Kelly.He added that while Biden's campaign may be commendable, it can go too far. "Let's keep the bureaucrats out of American neighborhoods and keep these healthcare decisions between people and their trusted medical professionals," he added.