Arizona's attorney general has rejected the Biden administration's plan to go door-to-door to seek out the unvaccinated and encourage them to get the anti-COVID-19 shot.

A day after the president and spokeswoman Jen Psaki issued the plan, Attorney General Mark Brnovich said that he was "greatly alarmed" by the idea.

In a letter to Biden provided to Secrets, he said, "I, along with many Arizonans, was greatly alarmed by your White House indicating that it might be in possession of medical records revealing the contact information for Americans who have not been vaccinated. If this is the case, this is a severe breach of privacy, and I will not tolerate such intrusions within Arizona."

Brnovich has announced his campaign for the GOP primary for U.S. Senate. If he wins, he could face Sen. Mark Kelly.


He has long pushed states' rights, most recently in a winning Supreme Court voting case. In his new letter, he said that if people want to remain on the vaccine "fence," they should be left alone.

"It would be most inappropriate for bureaucrats to single them out," he said in the letter shown below.

He added that while Biden's campaign may be commendable, it can go too far. "Let's keep the bureaucrats out of American neighborhoods and keep these healthcare decisions between people and their trusted medical professionals," he added.