Mexico said Monday it has arrested a former leading police official on charges of torture from nearly a decade ago.Former Federal Police commander Luis Cardenas PalominoPresident Andrés Manuel López Obrador hailed the arrest as a sign Mexico would no longer tolerate corruption and abuse, but said he did not know if Mexico would extradite Cardenas Palomino."He was detained because there is no longer impunity, and that helps a lot," said the president, whose administration has struggled to find a policy to handle the drug cartels. López Obrador, for example, ordered the release of one of Guzman's sons to avoid bloodshed.Mexico's attorney general's office said Monday that Cardenas Palomino was arrested on the outskirts of Mexico City on charges heU.S. prosecutors allege García Luna took tens of millions of dollars in bribes to protect Guzman's Sinaloa cartel. García Luna, who is awaiting trial in New York, has denied the allegations.García Luna served from 2006 to 2012 as Mexico's secretary of public security before relocating to the U.S. He was arrested in 2019 in Texas.Cardenas, leading to the arrest of two supposed kidnapping suspects, even though the suspects had been detained illegally hours earlier.Author José Reveles said Cardenas Palomino was "one of García Luna's main operators" and would be "a witness with privileged information" on his former boss, adding he would most likely be extradited.