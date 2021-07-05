Puppet Masters
Wikileaks ally Vaughan Smith: News of key witness lying is 'devastating' for US case against Assange; it must be dropped
RT
Mon, 05 Jul 2021 17:58 UTC
The news that WikiLeaks volunteer turned FBI informant Sigurdur Ingi Thordarson fabricated some important parts of his accusations in the indictment against the site's co-founder Assange "was not a surprise," Smith pointed out. Those close to WikiLeaks have long known that the man "had behavioral issues," he said.
Smith gave Assange refuge in 2010 - first at the Frontline Club in London and then at his country house in Norfolk - when the publisher was fleeing from sexual assault allegations, which he consistently denied, in Sweden. The investigation was later dropped by the prosecutors.
In 2012, WikiLeaks filed criminal charges against the volunteer over embezzlement and financial fraud, and he ended up being sentenced for both of them in Iceland.
In an article published by Icelandic newspaper Stundin last week, Thordarson said that he had lied in his testimony, confessing, among other things, that Assange never directly ordered him to carry out any hacking.
These new statements by the US' key witness are "devastating" and "completely undermine" America's case against the WikiLeaks founder. "Basically, he's explained how he lied to frame Julian to try to save his own skin," Smith said.
Assange could face up to 175 years behind bars in the US, where he is wanted on espionage charges over the publication of classified documents on Iraq, Afghanistan, Guantanamo Bay and others.
The publisher has been held in Belmarsh maximum security prison in London since April 2019 over a breach of bail. Before that, he spent seven years holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in the British capital in an attempt to avoid persecution for what his supporters insist were legitimate journalistic activities.
The US' request to extradite Assange was denied by a UK judge in early 2021 over the inmate's poor health condition, but Washington had already voiced plans to appeal that decision.
The US espionage accusations against Assange are "obviously a stitch-up," Smith insisted, adding that "the best route forward for everybody is to drop the case and move on. Julian needs to be let out. He's clearly suffering."
The WikiLeaks founder "has got serious health issues, which have been getting worse, and worse, and worse. Psychologically, he's under extraordinary stress," the journalist reminded. He is being kept in solitary confinement and has problems with communicating with the outside world, Smith said, adding that he last talked to Assange around a year ago.
So, the Biden administration's decision on the case is important for "the reputation of both UK and American law" and the future of journalism as whole, Smith said. The charges against the publisher "criminalize basic journalistic practices," and Smith noted that it is surprising "the British and American media don't seem to be making of a fuss about what's happening with Thordarson."
It is so far unclear how the Assange saga will end, but "we'll have to wait and see how on earth the Americans can stand up a case when their main witness, it appears, lied to them," the journalist added.
Comment: Will the Empire back down in the face of such damning evidence against its case, or will the 'exceptional nation' lean on Britain to pervert justice in order for the US to get its hands on Assange?
- Key witness in Assange case admits to lies in indictment
- Craig Murray: FBI fabrication against Assange falls apart
- Wikileaks denies claims Assange sought Russian visa in 2010 - Says source is paid FBI informant and fraudster Sigurdur Thordarson
Satanic Days to watch for:
Jul 20-26 Abduction, ceremonial preparation and holding of sacrificial victim for Grand Climax
Jul 27 Grand Climax (5 weeks, 1 day after summer solstice) Da Meuroral, anal, vaginal human sacrificefemale (child or adult)
Aug 1 Lammas Day (Sabbat Festival) bloodanimal and/or human sacrificeany age (male or female)
Sep 7 Marriage to the Beast sexual sacrifice, dismemberment infant - 21 (female)
Sep 21 Midnight Host blood dismemberment and hands removed for Hand of Glory(female)