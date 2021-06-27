No instruction from Assange

"...he [Assange] used the unauthorized access given to him by a source, to access a government website of NATO country-1 used to track police vehicles."

Revealing chat logs

On the FBI radar

"They were trying to use things here [in Iceland] and use people in our country to spin a web, a cobweb that would catch Julian Assange".

"What I have been pondering ever since is if the spinning of the web had already started then with the acceptance of the letter rogatory establishing cooperation that they could use as a pretext for later visits."

Icelandic officials deceived by the US

"I asked on what rogatory letter this visit was based and if this was exactly the same case. I then found out that this was of a totally different nature than previously discussed."

Not a hacker but a sociopath

The New York Times Problem

Immunity and a new crime spree

A major witness in the United States' Department of Justice case against Julian Assange has admitted to fabricating key accusations in the indictment against the Wikileaks founder. The witness, who has a documented history with sociopathy and has received several convictions for sexual abuse of minors and wide-ranging financial fraud,The man in question,In fact he had volunteered on a limited basis to raise money for Wikileaks in 2010 but was found to haveJulian Assange was visiting Thordarson's home country of Iceland around this time due to his work with Icelandic media and members of parliament in preparing thea press freedom project that produced a parliamentary resolution supporting whistleblowers and investigative journalism.The United States is currently seeking Assange's extradition from the United Kingdom in order to try him for espionage relating to the release of leaked classified documents. If convicted, he could face up to 175 years in prison. The indictment has sparked fears for press freedoms in the United States and beyond and prompted strong statements in support of Assange from Amnesty International, Reporters without borders, the editorial staff of the Washington Post and many others.US officials presented an updated version of an indictment against him to a Magistrate court in London last summer.(a reference to his youthful appearance rather than true age, he is 28 years old) andbut make no real effort to hide the identity of either. They purport to show that Assange instructed Thordarson to commit computer intrusions or hacking in Iceland.The aim of this addition to the indictment was apparentlyThose occurred around the same time he resided in Iceland and the authors of the indictment felt they could strengthen their case by alleging he was involved in illegal activity there as well.In fact,His new claim is that he had in factwithout having any idea what they actually contained. He claims he never checked the contents of the files or even if they contained audio recordings as his third party source suggested. He further admits the claim,Nonetheless, the tactics employed by US officials appear to have been successful as can be gleaned from the ruling of Magistrate Court Judge Vanessa Baraitser on January 4th of this year. Although she ruled against extradition, she did so purely on humanitarian grounds relating to Assange's health concerns, suicide risk and the conditions he would face in confinement in US prisons. With regards to the actual accusations made in the indictment Baraitser sided with the arguments of the American legal team, including citing the specific samples from Iceland which are now seriously called into question.. One is a reference to Icelandic bank documents. The Magistrate court judgement reads: "It is alleged that Mr. Assange and Teenager failed a joint attempt to decrypt a file stolen from a "NATO country 1" bank".in which an encrypted file was leaked from an Icelandic bank and assumed to contain information about defaulted loans provided by the Icelandic Landsbanki. The bank went under in the fall of 2008, along with almost all other financial institutions in Iceland, and plunged the country into a severe economic crisis. The file was at this time, in summer of 2010, shared by many online who attempted to decrypt it for the public interest purpose of revealing what precipitated the financial crisis.per se, as it was assumed to have been distributed by whistleblowers from inside the failed bank.More deceptive language emerges in the aforementioned judgment where it states:This depiction leaves out an important element, one that Thordarson clarifies in his interview with Stundin.In fact, he now admits he had been given this access as a matter of routine due to his work as a first responder while volunteering for a search and rescue team. He also saysThordarson spoke with a journalist from Stundin for several hours as he prepared a thorough investigative report into his activities that include never before published chat logs and new documents.It entails his talks with WikiLeaks staff as well as unauthorized communications with members of international hacking groups that he got into contact with via his role as a moderator on an open IRC WikiLeaks forum, which is a form of live online chat.indeed the logs show his clear deception.The communications there show a pattern whereIn these communications Thordarson frequently asks the hackers to eitherThese are designed to disable sites and make them inaccessible but not cause permanent damage to content.Stundin cannot find any evidence that Thordarson was ever instructed to make those requests by anyone inside WikiLeaks. Thordarson himself is not even claiming that, although he explains this as something Assange was aware of or that he had interpreted it so that this was expected of him. How this supposed non-verbal communication took place he cannot explain.Furthermore, he never explained why WikiLeaks would be interested in attacking any interests in Iceland, especially at such a sensitive time while they were in the midst of publishing a huge trove of US diplomatic cables as part of an international media partnership.Thordarson's rogue acts were not limited to communications of that nature as he also admits to Stundin that he set up avenues of communication with journalists and had media pay for lavish trips abroad where he mispresented himself as an official representative of WikiLeaks.Among those were documents from Renata Avila, a lawyer who worked for the organization and Mr. Assange.Thordarson continued to step up his illicit activities in the summer of 2011 when he established communication with "Sabu", the online moniker ofIn that effort all indications are thatlet alone urging, from anyone inside WikiLeaks.What Thordarson did not know at the time was thatand threatened him into becoming an informant and a collaborator for the FBI. Thus,Later that monthThat deed was done under the watchful eyes of the FBI who must have authorized the attack or even initiated it, as Sabu was at that point their man. What followed was an episode where it seems obvious that Icelandic authorities were fooled into cooperation under false pretenses.Ögmundur Jónasson was minister of interior at time and as such the political head of police and prosecution and says of the US activities:Jónasson recalls thatA few days later FBI agents flew to Iceland and offered formally to assist in thwarting this grave danger. The offer was accepted and on July 4th a formal rogatory letter was sent to Iceland to seal the mutual assistance.Icelandic policemen were sent to the US to gather further evidence of this so-called imminent danger and Jónasson says he does not recall anything of substance coming out of that visit and no further attacks were made against Icelandic interests.But the FBI would return.Towards the end of August,who wished to locate the proceeds of online sales of WikiLeaks merchandise. It emergedby forging an email in the name of Julian Assange.The prosecutors and FBI were quick in responding and within 48 hrs a private jet landed in Reykjavik with around eight agents who quickly set up meetings with Thordarson and with people from the Icelandic State Prosecutors office and the State Police Commissioner.Mid day,got wind of this new visit and requested confirmation that this related to the same case as earlier in the summer. Jónasson says in an interview with Stundin:He says he put two and two together and saidin Iceland for Assange and other staff members of WikiLeaks.Such actions were according to Jónasson way outside the scope of the agreement and thusOnly days later he learned that the agents and prosecutors had not yet left the country so the Ministry of Foreign Affairs contacted the US embassy with the demand they halt police work in Iceland and leave the country.They did, but left with the new informant and "star witness", Sigurdur Ingi Thordarson who flew with them to Denmark.Thordarson has been nicknamed Siggi the hacker in Iceland. That is actually an antonym as several sources Stundin has talked to claim that Thordarson's computer ability is menial. This is supported by several chat logs and documents where he is requesting assistance from others doing rather uncomplicated computer jobs. Once he even sought FBI expert help in uploading a video from his own phone.The meeting in Denmark was the first of a few where the FBI enthusiastically embraced the idea of co-operation with Thordarson. He says they wanted to know everything about WikiLeaks, including physical security of staff.Thordarson claimed in interviews he had refused that particular request. It was probably because he was not welcomed anymore as he knew WikiLeaks people had found out, or were about to firmly establish, that he had embezzled funds from the organization.After months of collaboration the FBI seem to have lost interest. At about the same timeAfter long investigationsand received relatively lenient sentences as the judge took into account that he changed his plea at court and pleaded guilty to all counts.According to a psychiatric assessment presented to the courtHe was assessed to be able to understand the basic difference between right and wrong, He just did not seem to care.Incarceration did not seem to have an intended effect of stopping Thordarson from continuing his life of crime.In the month following Assange's arrest in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London on April 11th 2019 a new rogatory letter arrived in the Ministry of Justice in Iceland. This time the request was toThe Ministry had a new political head at the time, who had limited knowledge of the prior history of the case.Although the Department of Justice had spent extreme resources attempting to build a case against Julian Assange during the Obama presidency, they had decided against indicting Assange. The main concern was what was callednamely that there wasPresident Donald Trump's appointedand neither did his Trump-appointedBarr, who faced severe criticism for politicizing the DoJ on behalf of the president, got the ball rolling on the Assange case once again.and that was where Thordarson's testimony would be key.In May 2019signed by Dwyer, that granted him immunity from prosecution based on any information on wrong doing they had on him. The deal, seen in writing by Stundin, alsoThat would include Icelandic ones, meaning that the Americans will not share information on crimes he might have committed threatening Icelandic security interests - and the Americans apparently had plenty of those but had over the years failed to share them with their Icelandic counterparts.In any event, Assange has never been suspected of any wrongdoing in Iceland. Stundin has seen confirmation of this from the District Prosecutor in Iceland, the Reykjavik Metropolitan Police. Assange has no entry in the LÖKE database of any police activity linked to an individual collected by the Icelandic State Police Commissioner from 2009-2021.Assange's lawyer also inquired in the Icelandic Foreign Ministry if the points in his updated indictment where Iceland is referred to as NATO country 1 meant that his case had any relevance to Icelandic membership to NATO, the bilateral defense agreement between USA and Iceland or any national security interests.in a reply from the defense attache at the Ministry.According to information obtained by Stundin the immunity deal between DoJ and Thordarson was presented at the Headquarters of the Reykjavik police where the only role of the Icelandic policeman was to confirm the identity of Thordarson before leaving him alone with his lawyer in the back room where he met the US delegation.It is as if the offer of immunity, later secured and sealed in a meeting in DC, had encouraged Thordarson to take bolder steps in crime.than ever; usually by either acquiring or forming legal entities he then used to borrow merchandise, rent luxury cars, even order large quantities of goods from wholesalers without any intention to pay for these goods and services.on notices to the Company House registry, falsely claiming to have raised the equity of two companies to over 800 thousand US dollars. The aim was to use these entities with solid financial positions on paper in a real estate venture.The lawyer has reported the forgery to the police where other similar cases, along with multiple other reports of theft and trickery, are now piling up.When confronted with evidence of all these crimes by a Stundin journalistLocal newspaper DV reported last week that Thordarson had attempted to order merchandise on credit using a new company name, Icelandic Vermin Control. Despite using a fake name and a COVID face mask he was identified and the transaction was stopped. He was last seen speeding away in a white Tesla, according to DV.