TREES HAVE BEEN KILLED, HOUSES ARE FLOODED, THE ROADS ARE CLOSED

While an unconscious person was taken to the hospital for treatment, floods occurred in the city, leaving the citizens stranded.The sudden downpour in Edirne at around 19.30 affected life negatively. In the city, where the air temperature was 33 degrees, the hail and thunderstorms that followed the strong wind were effective in a short time. A person walking on the road on Çokalca Cami Street in Nişancıpaşa Mahallesi was flooded. The person who was dragged by the flood waters held onto the natural gas pipe of an apartment and remained in this state for a while. Later, the person who left his hands and was dragged by the flood waters was rescued by the citizens who saw him and taken to Trakya University Medical Faculty Hospital. The unconscious person was treated.The downpour and hail, which was effective for about 1 hour in Edirne, paralyzed life., and these streets and some village roads were closed for precautionary purposes. It was seen that some of their houses in Barutluk Neighborhood were flooded. While the citizens were working on draining the water with their own means, the municipal teams started the works on emptying the houses full of water.(Translated by Google)