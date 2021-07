The Family

The Hospitalizations

Social Listening's Ominous Tone

Other Vantage: The Committee to Protect Health Care

The Math

Mainstream Starts Reconsidering?

Holistic Risk-Benefit Analysis

Conclusion

Apparently, the censorship squads intensify their efforts on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and even Wikipedia as a uniform push to squash any negative discussion about COVID-19 vaccines increasingly trumps individuals' First Amendment rights to communicate. Should government be at all communicating with the social media networks about what people can and cannot say, even indirectly, could be the basis for what could ultimately become a massive lawsuit.Most recently, a Cincinnati, Ohio-based 12-year old girl named Maddie de Garay was hospitalized a number of times after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine known as BNT162b2 (Comirnaty). The adolescent actually was a participant in a clinical trial testing the mRNA-based vaccine from December 2020 to January 2021. Apparently, what triggered the Twitter action was the fact that the mother, Stephanie, commenced sharing more details about the hospitalizations. This was all captured in a press conference sponsored by Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, reported Gabe Kaminsky with The Federalist Ms. De Garay shared during the press conference that the family is both pro-family and pro-science, hence why they had their daughter and two other kids participate in the trial. Apparently, the sponsor's response — the kid's problems arise from preexisting conditions.Apparently, this family is as patriotic and pro-science as they come. With the father working in the medical field and the mother an electrical engineer, they volunteered their children in the study involving children and adolescents in the spirit of "helping us all return to normal life." Could this family be part of some menacing, anti-vax contingent, or are they simply distraught that their daughter was afflicted by a rare serious adverse event?A review of the chatter across social media harkens to scary times ahead — in what seemingly becomes a new kind of McCarthyism for this age. TrialSite cannot confirm if true, but there are allegations that Twitter immediately blocks any mention of Maddie's name.A liberal-leaning group called The Committee to Protect Health Care , however, challenged this press conference, declaring it was a misinformation campaign. Apparently, a day after the press conference, a few doctors from this organization declared the event was contributing to mounting vaccine hesitancy across the country.Emphasizing a rational risk-benefit analysis, that vaccination is key to overcoming COVID-19, a Dr. Madelaine Tully from Milwaukee, WA, declared, "Let's be clear, serious side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines are extremely rare. The chances of dying from COVID-19 is many, many times greater than the chance of serious side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine."But is that true? Does that add up? TrialSite reported recently that MedPage Today's Editor-in-Chief Martin Makary, MD, MPH, came out and declared that of course there are cases where kids should be vaccinated, however, at least for healthy kids, there is no pressing need. That the risk-benefit analysis doesn't add up to vaccine healthy kids. MedPage Today isn't some fringe group of radicals but a very mainstream online publication.Many Op-Ed contributors in the TrialSite have raised concerns about vaccinating children. Granted, few studies articulate the risks associated from all sides of the equation. As TrialSite emphasized of late, a Cleveland Clinic study indicated that of all of those 4,000+ hospitalized, 99% were unvaccinated. The point from the federal government health authorities centers on the risk of not getting vaccinated. Now children face far less risk as exemplified by the American Academy of Pediatricians data.But as TrialSite has conveyed, the overall total number of cases are dramatically dropping as the CDC reported that for March and April 2021, a total of zero deaths in an entire cohort investigated.American and other societies are facing challenging times while the pandemic appears on the wane, millions around the world are still infected and another variant-driven surge is a real possibility. There's no easy way out of this crisis as, increasingly, people appear to take sides, as a balkanized, tribal sort of fragmentation trumps a more orderly and calm discourse factoring in the real risks as opposed to benefits of vaccination, especially for low-risk cohorts such as children. Covering up the issue only serves to create more distrust and angst, which can lead to even more extreme stances.Somewhere, somehow, soon leadership must emerge from all different vantages, based on a common, rational understanding of the actual underlying risks associated with the vaccines across various age groups.