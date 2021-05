© REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo



It's one thing to have policies against violence, abuse, and harassment. But in "protecting" users, Twitter is hell-bent on censoring voices that rock the boat, even when all they have tweeted is a peer-reviewed scientific paper.Last week, Simon Goddek , who has a PhD in biotechnology and researches system dynamics, tweeted a link to a scientific study titled, "Is a Mask That Covers the Mouth and Nose Free from Undesirable Side Effects in Everyday Use and Free of Potential Hazards?"In his Telegram group, he wrote According to Twitter, Goddek violated their policy on, "spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to Covid-19."I spoke with Goddek to learn more about what happened. Turns out, it's not the first time."The first time I got censored because I cited a scientific, peer-reviewed paper on masks. I was just citing their work, and I got put into Twitter jail. In that tweet, I was saying, 'Look, it seems masks don't work.' So, I also said my opinion.This isn't merely a case of Twitter deciding that Goddek and Wolf were not in the position to be discussing the efficacy or dangers of masks. Twitter is censoring pretty much anything about Covid that doesn't match the narrative promoted by the WHO, CDC, and other such bodies.Even a well-known epidemiologist has faced Twitter's wrath. An article in the American Institute for Economic Research noted:On April 10, a group called Drs4CovidEthics tweeted "Not a month on Twitter & we were locked out of our account, forced to delete our pinned tweet. We must self-censor or be banned says Twitter (paraphrasing) We mustn't contradict official sources. But our letters contradict official sources. With good reason. Which we can't tweet."The popular independent website Off Guardian recently was locked out of Twitter for sharing one of its own articles on Covid vaccines, they told me.In fact, Twitter has been censoring Off Guardian for at least a year. When users try to open a tweet to an Off Guardian article, they are met with a warning that the link could be potentially spammy or unsafe.The warning continues with a large blue button advising to return to the previous page, and a teeny tiny "continue" on to the article option. Same thing for the independent Canadian website Global Research.Last year, I tried to tweet an article written by respected journalist F. William Engdahl for New Eastern Outlook (NEO). Twitter wouldn't allow me to even tweet it, instead giving me an error message about the link being "potentially harmful."And it's not only matters of Covid. Just now, I tried to tweet another NEO article , not related to Covid, and was again met with the same message.A Twitter account focusing on the propaganda around Xinjiang had his account suspended And when the New York Post wrote exposés about Hunter Biden's emails, Twitter locked the Post's account.Twitter's "rules" page reads "Twitter's purpose is to serve the public conversation. Our rules are to ensure all people can participate in the public conversation freely and safely."If you believe that, as the saying goes, I have a bridge to sell you.Eva Bartlett is a Canadian independent journalist and activist. She has spent years on the ground covering conflict zones in the Middle East, especially in Syria and Palestine (where she lived for nearly four years). Follow her on Twitter @EvaKBartlett