Debbie Hayton is a high school teacher and trade union officer. She teaches science to 11-18-year-olds at a school in central England. As a transgender person, she has written extensively about what it means to be trans and how trans people can be included in society without compromising the rights of other vulnerable groups. Her work can be read in publications from across the political spectrum, where rational scientific debate is allowed and encouraged. Follow her on Twitter @DebbieHayton

For better or worse, Twitter has become the world's public square. In theory, an open forum where anyone can speak to anyone who cares to listen to them. The reality, of course, is rather different.Donald Trump is perhaps the highest profile individual who cannot now tweet to the world. His @realDonaldTrump account was " permanently suspended " on January 8. But not by order of any court, for Twitter alone is prosecutor, judge and jury. Twitter determined that two of his tweets "glorified violence" and summarily silenced a sitting president of the United States.Very little, it seems.Yaniv had become notorious for gallivanting about British Columbia suing female beauticians who refused to wax Yaniv's scrotum. The BC Human Rights Tribunal eventually found against Yaniv, declaring that Yaniv "targeted small businesses, manufactured the conditions for a human rights complaint, and then leveraged that complaint to pursue a financial settlement from parties who were unsophisticated and unlikely to mount a proper defence."It would appear that Twitter cares more about pronoun infractions than males who persecute females. Judgment is swift for women who dare to reserve female pronouns for female people, and Murphy is not the only example. For three years, Twitter user Sam Barber has catalogued the injustice that has been meted out to women who dare to speak the truth.The next year, Helen Staniland was shown the door for the words, "Men are more violent."That was Tweet #104 on Barber's list.The impact on debate is profound. Twitter is not a neutral platform where people with different opinions can meet to debate their arguments. Some high profile women, including JK Rowling, may survive on Twitter but their presence does not mean that many more aren't being silenced, sometimes before they open their mouths.Men often feel they have more agency. Last night, British actor James Dreyfus told me: "Developments elsewhere on the internet are no less disturbing. Reddit's entire gender-critical subreddit was cancelled last summer. It seems that Reddit's conduct policy now prohibited views that we all used to hold. It was no longer permissible to declare that men cannot become women, or that gender-confused children should not undergo permanent sex-change treatments, or that there are basic facts about biological sex.Amazon - which now controls 83 percent of US book sales - have quietly removed at least one book on transgenderism. In February, the virtual marketplace stopped selling Ryan Anderson's 2018 book, 'When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Movement'. In particular, it shares the stories of adults who were encouraged to transition as children - and later greatly regretted those irreversible alterations.Anderson's recourse? He can complain about it on Twitter, which hosts any of us only as long as it feels like it."A handful of upstart tech giants - all based on the West Coast of the USA - hold power greater than their national government: the ability to control the flow of information.Benn died in 2014 but his questions remain pertinent today: International Women's Day, no less. Women - who are being silenced for clinging to rights they once thought were secure - need answers.But everyone who cherishes the freedom to debate reasoned arguments needs to stand with them. The policy agenda of Twitter, Reddit, Amazon and others may not be clear, but we do not live in a democracy if we hear only what they want us to hear.