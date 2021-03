© Facebook / Lauren E. Witzke

Lauren Witzke, a hardline right-winger who ran unsuccessfully for the US Senate in 2020, has been banned from Twitter. Her ban came after she called a trans activist "demonic" for suggesting that "little girls" can be "kinky."Witzke's account was suspended on Sunday evening, and in a post to Telegram shortly afterwards, the former Senate candidate from Delaware revealed that her account had violated Twitter's rules against "hateful conduct."She has also been associated with the 'QAnon' movement, but disavowed it last year as "more hype than substance."Just last week, Witzke got stuck into a Twitter argument with Richard Grenell over whether "mentally ill" transgender people and homosexuals should be given prominence in the Republican party. Grenell, who served as US Ambassador to Germany under former President Donald Trump, took exception to Witzke's hardline views.Before entering politics, Witzke was arrested in 2017 with heroin, methamphetamine and a handgun, and claims to have been an opioid addict and "low-end drug-runner" for Mexican cartels. The charges against her were subsequently dropped, and Witzke has been open with the media about her troubled past In her Telegram posts, Witzke urged her followers to keep hounding Vaid-Menon, telling them to "destroy this guy."