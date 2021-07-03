A landslide in the Jawang Khola section of the Prithvi Highway of Rorang Rural Municipality-10 of Dhading buried five vehicles, killing two people on Saturday morning. Six others were injured in the incident.Birbal Praja, approximately 18, traveling in an ill-fated truck ( Na 8 Kha 4540) was killed when the truck was buried by the landslide, according to DSP Jageshwar Bhandari of District Police Office of Dhading. "Likewise, Soni Devi - an Indian national -- who was travelling in a Container (Na 7 Kha 320), was also killed in the landslide," DSP Bhandari added.Similarly, Hari Bahadur Praja, 40, of Rapti Municipality-6 and Sudeep Praja of Chitwan were injured when the truck ( Na 8 Kha 4540) in which they were traveling was also buried by the landslide. They are currently undergoing treatment at Chitwan.Also, Rakesh Kumar, 55, Suvham Kumar, 7, Sandesh Kumar, 27 and Raja Kumar 25 were injured when a container truck (Na 7 Kha 320) was buried in the incident. They are Indian nationals. They are currently undergoing treatment at Gandaki Hospital in Pokhara, according to the police.