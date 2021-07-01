jill biden vax speech live stream

Enthusiastic audience for "Dr. Jill's" livestream
On Wednesday, First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff toured the Isaac Middle School vaccination clinic in Phoenix, Arizona. This was their last stop on the Vaccine Month of Action Tour, an effort to make "every single person in America" get the jab.

They were just 2.2 miles down the street from the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, home of the historic Arizona audit. They should really tour that facility.

map arizona audit jill biden rally
© Google Maps
The two were welcomed by a huge crowd of protestors who know the truth about November 3rd, and support medical freedom.

After their tour, The Gateway Pundit's Jordan Conradson attempted to enter the press briefing but it was another "invite only" meeting. They only invite press who ask the right questions.

Phoenix az vaccination center

Isaac Middle School: Jill Biden garners anemic response from Arizona citizens in call to get vaccinated
The vaccination site offered vaccines to anybody, with no ID, no proof of Insurance, and no guarantee that the jab won't kill them. They want every single person to take this experimental vaccine.

The 81-million vote recipients were greeted by... Trump supporters.
jill biden arzona trump supporters
© Julian Conradson
Trump supporters greet Jill Biden in Arizona
Just recently, Vice President Kamala Harris had a similar experience in El Paso, TX.


Arizona Patriots held signs revealing the truth about vaccines, "Trump Won", and video trucks displayed messages including "Joe Biden - Like a Rock ONLY DUMBER".

The Biden administration is not welcome in Arizona.