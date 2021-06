© GETTY IMAGES



The BBC, citing the Taipei Times, reported that the coach has been charged with assault and using a minor to commit a crime, but his charges would likely be upgraded to include or be replaced by "injury causing death."The boy reportedly attended a judo practice in April and suffered a brain hemorrhage after the repeated injuries. He slipped into a coma and was on life support for 70 days, according to the reports."I still remember that morning when I took him to school," the unidentified boy's mother previously told local outlets. "He turned around and said, 'Mama goodbye.' By night, he had become like this."The report identified the coach by his surname, Ho, and said investigators determined he was not a licensed instructor.Ho was ultimately released on bail equivalent to about $3,583, according to the BBC. If convicted, he reportedly faces up to life in prison.