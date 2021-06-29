The Japanese car maker made the remarks after Axios reported on Sunday that Toyota led in terms of the number of donations made to objectors, having donated $55,000 to 37 Republican lawmakers who objected to certifying the 2020 election results in January. This amounts to about a quarter of the lawmakers who voted against certifying President Biden's victory.
Toyota donated almost twice as much money and to nearly five times as many candidates as the next leading company, Cubic Corporation, which made eight donations, according to data from the left-leaning watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington that was shared with Axios.
A Toyota spokesperson, in a statement to The Hill, said:
"Toyota supports candidates based on their position on issues that are important to the auto industry and the company. We do not believe it is appropriate to judge members of Congress solely based on their votes on the electoral certification. Based on our thorough review, we decided against giving to some members who, through their statements and actions, undermine the legitimacy of our elections and institutions."The spokesperson did not specify what sort of statements or actions were deemed to have crossed a line.
By Sunday evening, "Toyota" was trending on Twitter, with some Toyota owners vowing to stop making purchases from the company.
Comment: Toyota received mixed reactions on social media: A line is crossed when politics and commerce entwine favoritism and pay-to-play.