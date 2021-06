"Toyota supports candidates based on their position on issues that are important to the auto industry and the company. We do not believe it is appropriate to judge members of Congress solely based on their votes on the electoral certification. Based on our thorough review, we decided against giving to some members who, through their statements and actions, undermine the legitimacy of our elections and institutions."

Automaker Toyota defended its donations to Republican lawmakers who voted against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election, saying it did not believe it was "appropriate to judge members of Congress" for that one vote.The Japanese car maker made the remarks after Axios reported on Sunday thatThis amounts to about a quarter of the lawmakers who voted against certifying President Biden's victory.which made eight donations, according to data from the left-leaning watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington that was shared with Axios.A Toyota spokesperson, in a statement to The Hill, said:The spokesperson did not specify what sort of statements or actions were deemed to have crossed a line.By Sunday evening, "Toyota" was trending on Twitter, with some Toyota owners vowing to stop making purchases from the company.Former Democratic congressional candidate Qasim Rashid tweeted:Film and television producer Melissa Jo Peltier tweeted: