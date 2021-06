No other entity in the Binance Group holds any form of UK authorization, registration or licence to conduct regulated activity in the UK.

The UK Financial Conduct Authority issued consumer warnings on Binance Markets Limited and the Binance Group. According to FCA, Binance Markets Limited cannot engage in any regulated activity in the UK. This includes Binance Group as well.In official news, FCA said,Further, FCA said that while they don't regulate cryptos like Bitcoin or Ether , they regulate some crypto derivatives. This includes futures contracts, contracts for difference, and options and also, crypto they would consider 'securities.'As per the FCA team , a firm should get authorization before doing any activities. This includes advertising or selling crypto in the UK. The regulator then urges people to check their Register to make sure the firm is authorized. Moreover, people can also check their Warning List of firms to avoid.