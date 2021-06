© Wissam Nassar



Last Wednesday, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) praised Israel for being the first country to ban the sale of animal furs. The statement failed to mention the law's religious exemption who observe thewhich are typically made of various breeds of martens or foxes. The law also includes an exception to the ban for "educational" purposes.Legislation like this is obviously worthy of praise, however, in the case of Israel, any praise, especially regarding its ethics towards animals, is completely misled.Throughout Israel's short history,During Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip in 2008-2009, an attack that killed hundreds of Palestinians, also took the lives of many animals, particularly those sheltered at the Gaza zoo.Gaza zookeeper Emad Jameel Qasim told Gulf News According to Qasim, once the Israeli soldiers entered the zoo, they made way for the lion enclosures,Many of the animals that weren't killed by Israeli bullets,Rather than a condemnation of Israel's attacks that occurred on all life in Gaza,PETA appealed to the Israeli Defense Ministry to install "pro-vegetarian mural" on both sides of Israel's apartheid wall and barriers in the West Bank and Gaza with the phraseIn 2016, PETA similarly suggested a pro-vegan mural complemented by the same quote, outside a freshly vandalized mosque in Florida, taking the focus away from the victims of the Islamophobic violence in a supposed effort to "promote peace and understanding for every living being — regardless of religion, nationality, or species."PETA has made it perfectly clear, through statements such as these, thatUnfortunately, this was not Israel's only attack on the Gaza zoo. In 2014, during Israel's Operation Protective Edge,A number of theDuring this same incursion on the Gaza Strip, Palestinian farmers were devastated by theAli Alommor, a Palestinian farmer in Gaza explained to Middle East Eye that his donkeys were vital for his livelihood and that of his family. The attacks left Alommor'sas it tried to flee. Another farmer, Sami Abu Hadaeid, while escaping the Israeli bombs, fled his home leaving his beloved sheep behind.before he could return home. They too werethat supplied many Gazans with milk and supported the livelihoods of 60 families.Similarly, in 2017,The roofs of the enclosures collapsed, killing hundreds of chickens.Israel's lack of humanity and concern for Palestinian life has never been exclusive to human beings. Whether that be the state-protected settler arson attacks on Palestinian groves, toxic waste dumping in the West Bank, or the Israeli destruction leading to the dangerous pollution of Gaza's sea, the Israeli regime has remained consistent in its positions towards Palestine's wildlife and their habitats.At the very least, it is irresponsible for PETA to applaud any action by the Israeli government, considering Israel's brutal legacy towards Palestine's environment and the animals it sustains.