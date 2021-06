'We've got used to governments - especially the British government - just telling us lies every day, and I don't feel OK with that'Elton John has spoken out in criticism of the UK government, describing them as "philistines".Speaking to The Observer New Review , John said:"We've been talking to Lord Strasburger about it, and we've been talking to Lord Frost, but we didn't really get anywhere with him," he added. "It's a nightmare. To young people just starting a career, it's crucifying."In the interview, he also criticised the government's handling of the NHS during the pandemic, saying that the decision to award staff a one per cent pay increase "makes me so angry".