What did Duque say about the attack?

Helicopter flying over troubled border region

President Ivan Duque and other top Colombian officials were flying near the country's border with Venezuela during the attack. No one was hurt in the incident.The helicopter carrying Duque was flying over Colombia's troubled Catatumbo regionColombian President Ivan Duque said Friday that a helicopter carrying him and other top officials was hit with bullets as the aircraft flew near the country's border with Venezuela."It is a cowardly attack, where you can see bullet holes in the presidential aircraft," Duque said in video remarks.In addition to Duque, the helicopter, was also onboard the aircraft.No one was hurt by the attack. Duque said the helicopter's equipment "prevented something lethal from happening."The helicopter was flying over Colombia's troubled Catatumbo region and was heading towards Cucuta, the capital of Norte de Santander.The group is listed as a terrorist organization by the US State Department and the EU.A car bomb went off in Cucuta and injured dozens of people earlier this month. Colombian authorities blame leftist rebels for the attack, but the ELN has denied involvement.Duque is a controversial figure in Colombia.