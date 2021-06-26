Society's Child
3 dead after knife attack by Somali immigrant in Germany
Daily Caller
Fri, 25 Jun 2021 15:04 UTC
Video shared on Twitter shows a man in the city of Würzburg wielding a long knife. The suspect was identified by the police as a 24-year-old Somali immigrant, according to Bild, a German media outlet. Another video then showed the suspect being confronted by a crowd of people.
German police first tweeted that a "major police operation" is taking place in Würzburg and that parts of town are closed urging people to avoid the area.
Würzburg is located about 74 miles from Frankfurt in the Bavarian region.
The police later tweeted that the suspect has been arrested and "there is currently no evidence of a second perpetrator and no danger to the population." Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann and local police chief Gerhad Kallert planned to hold press briefing.
Germany and Europe have recently seen an uptick in knife attacks against the public. In May, a Syrian man was given a life sentence after murdering one person and injuring another with knife in an Islamist-motivated attack in the city of Dresden, near the border with the Czech Republic.
Comment: It's likely there are various reasons for the rise in seemingly random attacks in Europe - but also in the US and China - and below is just a small selection of those that have occurred in the last year or so:
- Young father executed in street amid spike in violence across US, Democrat activist claims he had it coming (21st June)
- 5 stabbed and 2 dead in 24 hours of violence in London (11th June)
- Man attacks multiple people with knife near train station in Frankfurt, Germany (26th Jan)
- Austrian attacker was under surveillance as known jihadist but 'mistakes' led to investigation being dropped (Nov 2020)
- Deadly knife attacker in Dresden was under German 'intelligence surveillance' on the day of the attack (Oct 2020)
- China school stabbing: Video shows blood-soaked kids rushed to hospital after security guard stabs 39 (June 2020)
- 3 men killed in London stabbing frenzy - Knife crime doubled since 2014
