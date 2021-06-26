General Milley proudly told Congress on Wednesday that he wants to understand "white rage" and is studying the concept.
On Thursday Tucker Carlson UNLOADED on Gen. Milley for his ignorant and unimpressive statements to Congress.
Tucker slammed the crackpot general as "stupid" and "unimpressive."
Tucker Carlson: Mark Milley is the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He didn't get that job because he's brilliant or because he's brave or because the people who know him, respect him. He is not and they definitely don't. Milley got the job because he knows who to suck up to and he's more than happy to do it. Feed him a script and he will read it... Hard to believe that man wears a uniform. He's that unimpressive. Notice he never defined white rage and we should know what it is. What is white rage?... It's one of those diseases that only affects people with a certain melanin level. It's a race-specific illness. That's what Mark Milley had to learn by reading about it. That's why he's making his soldiers read it too... (laughing) He's not just a pig. He's stupid!... Thanks, Mark Milley. We appreciate your contribution to our generation's scientific racism. By the way, have you read anything recently about winning wars?
