© Alamy



UK schools recorded more than 60,000 racist incidents in the past five years with the government accused of failing to meet "basic safeguarding" measures by not legally obliging schools to report racism.

More than 680 police officers are currently working in British schools, with most being assigned to campuses in areas of high deprivation. Their activities range from being a point of contact for teachers to more intensive interventions such as stop and search and surveillance of children suspected of being gang members, with critics saying it could have a disproportionate effect on children of colour.

Exclusion rates for black Caribbean students are as much as six times higher than the rates for their white British peers in some local authorities with Roma children nine times more likely to be suspended in some areas with experts calling it an "incredible injustice" for schoolchildren from minority ethnic backgrounds.

In one of the most provocative sections of the government's landmark report on racial disparity this year, it argued that education has been the single most emphatic success story of the British ethnic minority experience.It continued that over the past half-century, new arrivals to Britain had "seized" on the "opportunities afforded" by the state school system and access to university.it found.Repeatedly referring to the CRED report,It raises concerns that the phrase may be alienating to disadvantaged white communities, and it may have contributed towards a systemic neglect of white people facing hardship who also need specific support."White privilege also fails to acknowledge the damage caused by other forms of discrimination, including antisemitism and the marginalisation of people from Gypsy, Roma and Traveller backgrounds," it states.The content of this latest report will come as no surprise to some.Badenoch has said the government does not want white children being taught about "white privilege and their inherited racial guilt".she said during a commons debate on Black History Month.The tone of both reports is in marked contrast to a Guardian investigation into race and UK education. Through interviews, freedom of information requests, testimonies and extensive research, the Guardian foundMany critics of the CRED report described it as stark, contentious and a means of igniting a culture war."Today we have woken up to another instance of gaslighting and injustice to which we cannot remain silent," she said. Today's report is likely to provoke similar responses.