Rampaging bear in Japan injures 4 before being fatally shot
AP
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 12:06 UTC
The bear was seen wandering through the streets of Sapporo in the early hours of Friday, triggering a number of calls to police.
Over the next eight hours police said the bear injured a woman in her 80s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 40s.
The bear then forced its way into a military camp, injuring a soldier at the gate, before making its way onto a runway at a nearby airport.
The bear finally fled into the woods, where it was shot.
'Crescent Sun': Solar eclipse, U.S. Capitol Building, June 10, 2021
Quote of the Day
The conceptual perspective of sapiens is built up to a great extent by his beliefs, for when man believes something with sufficient certainty, he confers on these beliefs the category of knowledge, which in the majority of cases are only a reflection of his opinions, hopes, likes, or dislikes.
- John Baines, The Stellar Man
Recent Comments
Still, I have some things that they will never have. Enough. Real love. Peace in my heart.
a cover for the GRAND SOLAR MINIMUM extremes of weather battering food supplies..
masks also contributing to the infections
Where's the "antifacist" mob when you need them...
This fits the agenda, and continues to keep pressure economically on middle class and already impoverised. Desperate people will accept the...