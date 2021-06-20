A wild brown bear on the loose in a city in northern Japan wounded four people, entered a military camp and disrupted flights at an airport before being fatally shot.The bear was seen wandering through the streets of Sapporo in the early hours of Friday, triggering a number of calls to police.Over the next eight hours police said the bear injured a woman in her 80s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 40s.The bear then forced its way into a military camp, injuring a soldier at the gate, before making its way onto a runway at a nearby airport.The bear finally fled into the woods, where it was shot.