There is now a lawsuit over Governor Holcomb's decision to remove Indiana from the enhanced federal unemployment program. The suit is the first to try and stop a state from opting out. Twenty-five states have decided to end federal benefits for their citizens."By prematurely deciding to stop administering these federal benefits, Indiana has violated the clear mandates of Indiana's unemployment statute — to secure all rights and benefits available for unemployed individuals," said the complaint, filed Monday.The governor's office countered that the state has gone through legal means to opt out."The Department of Workforce Development worked with the U.S. Department of Labor to properly complete all required steps to end its participation in federally funded pandemic unemployment insurance programs this month," said the governor's office, in response to the suit. "DWD has timely notified impacted claimants about the state's withdrawal from the federal programs and continues to connect impacted Hoosiers with the resources they need to gain skills and be matched with employment."