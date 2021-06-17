unemployment application
© Eblis/Getty Images
There is now a lawsuit over Governor Holcomb's decision to remove Indiana from the enhanced federal unemployment program. The suit is the first to try and stop a state from opting out. Twenty-five states have decided to end federal benefits for their citizens.

Indiana Legal Services, which provides free legal help across the state, joined the Concerned clergy of Indianapolis, and the law firm of Macey, Swanson, Hicks and Sauer, in suing to keep the state in the program.

Governor Holcomb ordered Indiana out of the enhanced unemployment system last month, and the last of the extra $300 per-week checks are supposed to be cut on Friday.

The lawsuit says Indiana law requires the state to capture all available federal benefits and says by withdrawing from the program early, the governor is harming countless people in the state.

"By prematurely deciding to stop administering these federal benefits, Indiana has violated the clear mandates of Indiana's unemployment statute — to secure all rights and benefits available for unemployed individuals," said the complaint, filed Monday.

The governor's office countered that the state has gone through legal means to opt out.

"The Department of Workforce Development worked with the U.S. Department of Labor to properly complete all required steps to end its participation in federally funded pandemic unemployment insurance programs this month," said the governor's office, in response to the suit. "DWD has timely notified impacted claimants about the state's withdrawal from the federal programs and continues to connect impacted Hoosiers with the resources they need to gain skills and be matched with employment."