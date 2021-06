STORMS ON THE OUTER BANKS

A swimmer has died after she was hit by lightning in Georgia on Saturday, officials say.The 15-year-old Alabama girl was in the water near 17th Street on Tybee Island around 2:45 p.m. when she was struck , according to a news release from the City of Tybee Island.The Tybee Island Fire Department and Police Department responded and performed CPR on the swimmer before she was taken to a hospital by ambulance, the city says.The city said Sunday that the teen, who has not been identified, died."The City of Tybee Island is deeply saddened by the loss of this young woman," the city wrote. "Our hearts remain with her family and friends."Storms were also reported along parts of the North Carolina coast Friday. On the state's Outer Banks, Nags Head fire officials said they responded to multiple fires resulting from the storms , including at the Sea Foam Motel.The motel wrote on Facebook that the building was struck by lightning and that guests were evacuated.Nags Head Fire Rescue says the blaze was contained to the "room of origin."