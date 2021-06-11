Three people were killed by lightning strikes on Thursday during a storm in Babu Dying and Nachol areas in Chapainawabganj.The storm took place between 4pm and 5pm.Among the deceased, Abdur Rahman, 60, and Mesbaul Haque, 45, were from Bottolahat Shonkarbati area in Chapainawabganj municipality area, and Farzana, 13, was from Alishapur village in Nachol upazila's Fatehpur union.Moudud Alam Khan, engineer and Chapainawabganj Sadar upazila project implementation officer, said Abdur Rahman and Mesbaul Haque were struck by lightning when they were picking mangoes during the storm in Baby Dying area in the upazila's Jhilim union.Farzana, a school student, on the other hand, was struck by lightning while she was returning home at around 4pm, said Alishapur Ward Member Abdus Sattar.All three died on the spot, the officials said.