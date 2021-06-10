The hailstorm that fell this Wednesday covered the streets of municipalities such as Atizapán, Ecatepec and Metepec in the State of Mexico in white.Through its Twitter account, Conagua Clima indicated that for the next few hours the storms, gusts of wind of 45 kilometers per hour and hail fall in the municipalities of the State of Mexico will continue.Drivers traveling on the Mexico-Toluca and Mexico-Cuernavaca highway were also alerted.