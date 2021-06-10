HAIL
The hailstorm that fell this Wednesday covered the streets of municipalities such as Atizapán, Ecatepec and Metepec in the State of Mexico in white.

Through social networks, users shared images and videos of the roads completely covered by hail, which also caused floods.

Internet users also shared photographs showing that the hail that fell on this day was large.

Through its Twitter account, Conagua Clima indicated that for the next few hours the storms, gusts of wind of 45 kilometers per hour and hail fall in the municipalities of the State of Mexico will continue.

Drivers traveling on the Mexico-Toluca and Mexico-Cuernavaca highway were also alerted.