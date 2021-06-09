Society's Child
NYT editorial board member Mara Gay 'disturbed' by sight of American flag
National Review
Wed, 09 Jun 2021 18:20 UTC
In the middle of a broader conversation about the January 6 Capitol riot and the scourge of Trump voters more generally — who she says believe that "their rights as citizens are under threat by simple virtue of having to share democracy with others" and see "Americanness as whiteness" — Gay launched into not-so-scary story time.
"I was on Long Island this weekend and visiting a really dear friend and I was really disturbed. I saw you know, dozens and dozens of pick-up trucks with expletives against Joe Biden on the back of them, Trump flags, and in some cases just dozens of American flags which, you know, is also just disturbing because essentially the message was clear. It was: 'This is my country, this is not your country, I own this."
"Right!" co-host Mike Brzezinski chimed in as Gay's tale reached its climax.
While Gay was keen to describe the expletive-laden bumper stickers she spotted on those menacing Long Island pick up trucks, she said nothing of the profane late night monologues that Americans were exposed to on a near nightly basis for the last four years.
These snowflakes* are being used to destroy our formerly secular meritocracy in favor of an authoritarian dystopia.
R.C.
*Fort: Black rains and black snows—rains as black as a deluge of ink— jet-black snowflakes.RC
Such a rain as that which fell in Ireland, May 14, 1849, described in the Annals of Scientific Discovery, 1850, and the Annual Register, 1849. It fell upon a district of 400 square miles, and was the color of ink, and of a fetid odor and very disagreeable taste.
The rain at Castlecommon, Ireland, April 30, 1887—"thick, black rain." (Amer. Met. Jour., 4-193.)
A black rain fell in Ireland, Oct. 8 and 9, 1907. (Symons' Met. Mag. 43-2.) "It left a most peculiar and disagreeable smell in the air."
The orthodox explanation of this rain occurs in Nature, March 2, 1908—cloud of soot that had come from South Wales, crossing the Irish Channel and all of Ireland.
So the black rain of Ireland, of March, 1898: ascribed in Symons' Met. Mag. 33-40, to clouds of soot from the manufacturing towns of North England and South Scotland.
Our Intermediatist principle of pseudo-logic, or our principle of Continuity is, of course, that nothing is unique, or individual: that all phenomena merge away into all other phenomena: that, for instance—suppose there should be vast celestial super-oceanic, or inter-planetary vessels that come near this earth and discharge volumes of smoke at times. We're only supposing such a thing as that now, because, conventionally, we are beginning modestly and tentatively. But if it were so, there would necessarily be some phenomenon upon this earth, with which that phenomenon would merge. Extra-mundane smoke and smoke from cities merge, or both would manifest in black precipitations in rain.
In Continuity, it is impossible to distinguish phenomena at their merging-points, so we look for them at their extremes. Impossible to distinguish between animal and vegetable in some infusoria—but hippopotamus and violet. For all practical purposes they're distinguishable enough. No one but a Barnum or a Bailey would send one a bunch of hippopotami as a token of regard.
So away from the great manufacturing centers:
Black rain in Switzerland, Jan. 20, 1911. Switzerland is so remote, and so ill at ease is the conventional explanation here, that Nature, 85-451, says of this rain that in certain conditions of weather, snow may take on an appearance of blackness that is quite deceptive. Free at: [Link]
Comment: The New York Post reports that the Times is defending Gay's remarks, which left the Times itself open to further mockery: