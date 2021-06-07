At least four people were killed by lightning strike at Chakkapashia village under Katakhali Thana of Rajshahi on Monday (June 7).The deceased were known as Mukta Begum, 35, wife of Azam Ali, Aleya Khatun Babli, 60, wife of Kabil Hossain, Parash, 8, son of Joni, and Sohan, son of Mahbub.Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) additional deputy commissioner Golam Ruhul Kuddus said lightning struck the victims while they were harvesting mangoes in the village, leaving them dead on the spot.The bodies were kept in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. An unnatural death (UD) case has been filed in this regard, he added.