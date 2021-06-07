The massive news development was reported by Adam Housley on Friday:
"Being told the increased pressure on China in recent days is due to a defector with intimate knowledge. In fact, Wray didn't know right away because they wanted to make sure they got all they needed before telling him. Also...US intelligence believes China is trying to produce variants that suggest it came from bats to cover up that it originally came from a lab. The belief is still that it escaped accidentally, but was allowed to spread."RedState's Jen Van Laar contacted a source that corroborates that FBI Director Christopher Wray was "ambushed" with news of the defector, and furthermore, the CIA was kept in the dark. The precautions were reportedly carried out to insulate the defector from suspected Chinese moles in those security agencies. Alternative explanations would be that the DIA wanted inter-agency credit for the Chinese defector's intelligence or there was fear that political operators in rival security agencies would bury the valuable intel.
In any event, the Chinese defector's prospectively sweeping knowledge of Chinese weapons systems, including bioweapons systems, is ratcheting up pressure on security officials to determine if there was a leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which lead to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FBI Director Christopher Wray, appointed by Donald Trump in 2017, has been considered by his critics to have been a thorn in the side to the former president. Wray's misleading comments about the threat posed to the nation by "white supremacists" and "far right domestic extremists" do not comport with present day political realities that grave threats are posed by both the right and the left, including radicalized Black Lives Matter activists and Antifa extremists who have caused billions in damage to communities nationwide, as well as hundreds of injuries and dozens of deaths.
Wray's blatantly political bent is unprofessional and is undoubtedly sowing distrust within the ranks of the nation's security agencies. The motivation for the DIA keeping highly sensitive, top-secret revelations from a Chinese defector is unknown, but the ramification that the American people can not undoubtedly trust the FBI to seize on the intel and use it effectively against a known enemy is an undermining of public confidence that should disturb American citizens.
Van Laar noted in the RedState reported:
"Sources say the level of confidence in the defector's information is what has led to a sudden crisis of confidence in Dr. Anthony Fauci. U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) personnel detailed to DIA have corroborated very technical details of information provided by the defector."The political implications of the communist Chinese weaponizing "gain of function" virus research at the Wuhan lab, which was partially funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases run by Dr. Anthony Fauci, are sweeping in import. They would call for a Cold War-level overhaul of American intelligence agencies to counter a burgeoning threat to the nation's security last seen in the nuclear standoff between the U.S. and the U.S.S.R. during the Cold War.
Comment: Must be something very interesting about this case and its connections if it is able to blindside the FBI and CIA.