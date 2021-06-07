In the past few days, the rainfall in Zhuhai, Macau and Hong Kong has been almost the same. Zhuhai was completely flooded, roads turned into oceans, and cars were submerged in water. However, there were only a few very minor local floods in Macau and Hong Kong. why?In the beautiful coastal city of Zhuhai, residents have been in a state of water shortage since 2021. It rains and there is water, but the weather is sunny and dry - lack of water. Santang Village, Hengqin New District. In the absence of tap water, villagers and families use nearby mountain spring water for drinking. Since May, the village has been without water for several days due to the hot and dry weather. The authorized person tried to use water trucks to solve this problem.Zhuhai, Guangdong. In the morning, red and orange heavy rain warning signals were issued in many places, and the urban area was seriously flooded. The rain has submerged the height of the tires, and the vehicle is driving hard in the water. The staff of Zhuhai Emergency Bureau stated that they have adopted a secondary response mechanism and dispatched all rescue forces to rescue flooding points.On the same day, Macau issued a black warning, and Hong Kong issued a 1 red and 2 amber warning. However, compared with Zhuhai, the scenery of these two cities is simply heaven and hell.