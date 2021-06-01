DREARY
Dozens - more likely hundreds - of cold records were broken or shattered on Saturday.

Many locations broke daily low temperature records, while others shattered lowest daily high temperature records.

Some of these records for lowest high temperature dated back to the 1800s.

Record cold across a huge expanse of the northern tier

More than two dozen large cities from Ohio and Kentucky, eastward to southern New England either broke or tied daily records for lowest high temperature on May 29. A few notable cities in this list are New York City and Baltimore.

And who knows how many cold records were broken in the smaller cities and towns?

In addition, record low temperatures were broken or tied across portions of the Great Lakes, Northeast and other areas in the northern tier of the country.

Harrisburg, Reading and Allentown, Pennsylvania, all experienced a 41 degree Fahrenheit difference in high temperatures from Wednesday, May 26, to Saturday, May 29. On Saturday, the temperature in Reading struggled to reach a high of 52, which became the lowest high temperature ever recorded for the city on May 29. It shattered the previous record of 58 from 1996.

Pittsburgh was only able to top out at 51 degrees on Saturday, breaking a record that had stood since the late 1800s. The previous lowest high temperature for the city was 54 degrees, set in 1897. On the other side of the state, Philadelphia broke an even older record with a high temperature of only 54 degrees on Saturday. The previous lowest high temperature for the date was 56 degrees from 1884.

Both Binghamton, New York, and LaGuardia Airport in New York City, tied record lows when temperatures dropped to levels more akin to April than late May.

See entire article:
https://www.accuweather.com/en/weather-news/dreary-chilly-start-to-holiday-weekend-breaks-records-across-northeast/954762

Thanks to Oly for this link

"Still snowing on the Stratton Mt live cam 12:30 PM on 5/30/21," says Oly.