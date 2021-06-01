Record cold across a huge expanse of the northern tier

Dozens - more likely hundreds - of cold records were broken or shattered on Saturday.Many locations broke daily low temperature records, while others shattered lowest daily high temperature records.Some of these records for lowest high temperature dated back to the 1800s.For some reason unfathomable to me, AccuWeather forces you to muddle through several rambling unimportant paragraphs before you get to the heart of this story, which is:It shattered the previous record of 58 from 1996.Pittsburgh was only able to top out at 51 degrees on Saturday, breaking a record that had stood since the late 1800s. The previous lowest high temperature for the city was 54 degrees, set in 1897. On the other side of the state, Philadelphia broke an even older record with a high temperature of only 54 degrees on Saturday. The previous lowest high temperature for the date was 56 degrees from 1884.Both Binghamton, New York, and LaGuardia Airport in New York City, tied record lows when temperatures dropped to levels more akin to April than late May.See entire article:Thanks to Oly for this link"Still snowing on the Stratton Mt live cam 12:30 PM on 5/30/21," says Oly.