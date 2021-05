© Oleg Belyakov / wikipedia.org / www.globallookpress.com

The Russian authorities seem to have come up with a response toafter Lukashenko's special operation to force the landing of the Ryanair flight in Minsk.The airline planned to fly around Belarus and requested permission to enter the Russian airspace at a new location, but the usual routine procedure ended with an unexpected result. Russia did not agree to the new route, and the airline postponed the flight until May 27.But, on Thursday, it was still not possible to obtain permission to enter the Russian airspace on the new route, RIA Novosti reports , citing Air France. As a result, the airline decided to cancel the flight again.The plane was supposed to land at 13.45 Moscow time in Domodedovo, but it is listed as "cancelled" on the airport scoreboard, Echo of Moscow reports TASS reported, citing Austrian Airlines, that the flight was cancelled for the same reason.Interfax reports, citing its sources, thatRussian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the situation with the cancellation of flights bypassing Belarus.On Monday , the European Union advised its airlines not to fly over the territory of Belarus, after Minsk diverted the Ryanair flight to arrest the founder of NEXTA, Roman Protasevich.