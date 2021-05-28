© Sputnik/Andrei Aleksandrov



The leaders of 27 European Union countries have called for a ban on Belarus-based airlines landing in the bloc and told EU-based carriers to avoid the country's airspace, after the diversion of a Ryanair flight to Minsk on Sunday.The plane was brought to the Belarusian capital, under the pretence of a bomb scare, in order to arrest a wanted activist on board, Roman Protasevich.The Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania, with Protasevich and Sapega on board, made an emergency landing in Minsk due to a reported bomb threat - only for the duo to be taken into custody once on the ground.In addition to calling for the release of Protasevich and Sapega, the European Council expressed support for Latvia over the "unjustified" expulsion of its diplomats from Minsk. The Baltic country's ambassador to Belarus was expelled on Monday in response to Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics and Mayor of Riga Martins Stakis taking down the official flag of Belarus from the Ice Hockey World Championships display and replacing it with the red-and-white banner used by the Belarusian opposition.