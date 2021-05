© New York Times



Nearly all of the children killed were Palestinian.

Protests today in East Jerusalem where 700 more Palestinians are fighting evictions to make room for Jewish settlers. The first question I got when I got here is, What did Blinken say? What did Blinken say? They wanted to know, what did the U.S. Secretary of State say about the threat that they are going to be evicted from their homes?



Today they have new hope after Blinken said Israel should stop demolishing their homes.

We don't know how this started, but we saw a 15 year old boy getting beaten and carried off by police. People say, 'Leave him, he is a child, he is a child!'"

P.S. Weiss notes: In 2014, Brooke Gladstone hosted me on the NPR show "On the Media" to talk about the 526 Palestinian children then being killed in Gaza. Gladstone got a lot of pushback from pro-Israel folks at the time; which may explain why "On the Media" hasn't touched the issue since, that I'm aware of. (Please tell me I'm wrong Brooke).

We need to acknowledge what an extraordinary moment this is.The New York Times did the unprecedented, andThe accompanying report is almost impossible to look at, it is the face of innocence, beauty, hope, all defiled. Notes the Times:In all 69 children were killed, two of them Israelis.While in 2018, the New York Times ran four columnists' justifications of Israel's slaughter of over 200 unarmed protesters on the Gaza border, as well as the maiming of thousands more.And notice the angry/unhinged response from Abe Foxman . The news is antisemitic; publishing such pictures is a "blood libel."Also significant in the changing optics of the conflict in the United States was this stirring NBC Nightly News report by Andrea Mitchell from Sheikh Jarrah in occupied East Jerusalem two nights ago.It featured Dr. Ahmad Tibi, the Palestinian member of Knesset, telling Blinken to "intervene"- yes, Ahmad Tibi on NBC Nightly News.Mitchell:The best part of the report was when. CAMERA points to a string of pro-Palestinian op-eds in the New York Times op-ed page- "balanced" today by a religious Zionist offering from Rabbi David Wolpe about how Jews have been in that land since biblical days.That piece was accompanied by this excellent graphic on the loss of land under assigned Palestinian control since 1948. The graphic is similar to one featured in Palestinian solidarity postcards and posters.The Times response to the criticism is laughable, saying that the image is an "artwork' that is not meant to convey historical information!