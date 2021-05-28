Residents of Bartica we are currently experiencing the worse floods in recent years, the town's Mayor, Gifford Marshall has said.In a Facebook post. Marshall saidin low- lying and others areas. "We regret to report that we are expecting the highest tide in a few hours.In light of the above we ask that you prepare and take all necessary measures to secure your property.The Council will continue to update you as we remain on the ground to monitor situation," Marshall told residents.Currently, several parts of Region 9 are experiencing flooding due to consistent rains. The CDC, in tandem with regional authorities, is monitoring the areas and providing support where necessary. Also flooding has been reported in Regions Six and Ten as well as some parts in Region Three.