Background
In 2017, the owners of Alfa Bank (we'll call them Alfa Bank for the purposes of this article) sued Fusion GPS and Glenn Simpson for their publication of false statements accusing Alfa Bank of "bribery, extortion, and interference in the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election."
Now, the Alfa Bank is on offense. They have filed a motion to compel, asking the Court to require Fusion GPS and Glenn Simpson to produce nearly 500 critically important documents improperly withheld as privileged.
Fusion/Simpson have fought the production of the documents, arguing that they are subject to the "attorney-client privilege" and otherwise privileged and not subject to production.
These are weak legal arguments - and the attorneys for Alfa Bank recognize it. First, Fusion/Simpson previously admitted the purpose of their work was political, and not for the purposes of any ongoing litigation.
As their motion argues:
Perkins Coie did not engage Defendants to perform legal or litigation-focused work; rather, Defendants have admitted (and publicly boasted) that Perkins Coie engaged Defendants in a "political context" to perform "political work."Second, even if these 500 documents were subject to the attorney-client privilege (and they most certainly are not), that privilege was waived when Simpson/Fusion leaked their research to third parties, including the media and government officials.
What are they hiding? Let's take a look.
During the Alfa Bank litigation, attorneys for Fusion/Simpson have filed "privilege logs," which give brief explanations on the type of document and the privilege that prevents its disclosure. (Read them here.)
By their very nature, privilege logs don't reveal much information.
What we see in the latest court filings, however, is that Fusion/Simpson want to keep secret e-mails and attachments that include their ongoing research and likely their internal observations about strategy and the veracity of their work/sources.
For example, recall that Christopher Steele was the source of a Mother Jones article titled "A Veteran Spy has Given the FBI Information Alleging a Russian Operation to Cultivate Donald Trump."
The David Corn article (which led to the FBI's "termination" of Steele as an "official" source) was a cause of a lengthy e-mail chain (excerpt below) at Fusion GPS. This discussion even included the obtuse anti-Trump/Barr writer Lloyd Green. (Not that Lloyd Green is important, but more that the outsider included in the e-mails defeats their privilege argument.)
false allegations that a Trump server having nefarious communications with Alfa Bank servers.
all communications between Fusion GPS and Perkins Coie. This includes an August 26, 2016 update from Peter Fritsch of Fusion GPS to Michael Sussman of Perkins Coie.
Other Info
Documents filed in support of Alfa Bank's efforts to compel production of the Fusion GPS records show a timeline of the Fusion leaks to reporters. (Much of this info on the leaks is public knowledge.) This was provided by the attorneys for Fusion/Simpson.Final Thoughts
We find it highly likely that Alfa Bank gets their hands on most of the 500 documents they believe to be critically important. The Fusion/Simpson privilege arguments are rather weak.
We'll continue to follow this case closely. If Fusion/Simpson are required to produce these documents, there's no telling if Alfa Bank will file them with the court or otherwise release them. But we'll be publishing them if they do.
Comment: Well, well, well. All the principle players in the Russiagate farce, all tied neatly together. Good luck to Alfa Bank in their suit. We hope they do the world a favor and publish every scrap og information they pry out of Fusion GPS.