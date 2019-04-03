It's been more than two years since the 2016 election and Americans still don't really know the sources for the phony Steele dossier used by the FBI and DOJ to obtain FISA warrants to spy on candidate and then President Trump.
This nightmare for President Trump all started in June, 2016. After news broke that the Democratic National Committee had been hacked, a group of prominent computer scientists went on alert. The group of individuals, led by a Hillary supporter, started snooping around the Trump Tower computers to allegedly see if these servers had also been hacked.
This group was led by Indiana University professor and staunch Hillary supporter, Jean Camp. Professor Camp, according to Circa was a staunch Hillary supporter:
A respected computer scientist who raised concerns about a possible connection between President Trump and a Russian bank is an unabashed Hillary Clinton supporter who made multiple small donations to the Democrat's presidential campaign around the time she and her colleagues surfaced the allegations.Some techies uncovered that the the Trump Tower servers began to be bombarded with the same exact invalid look-up requests that use the words "trump" and "alfa" together, which were automatically placed in the servers' log file by the server. According to the New York Times, computer logs showed that two servers at Alfa Bank sent more than 2,700 "look-up" messages to the Trump servers.
At about the same time, the FBI received a complaint from "cyberexperts" about a possible Trump-Alfa Bank connection, which led the FBI to investigate into a Trump-Alfa Bank connection. According to the New York Times:
In classified sessions in August and September of 2016, intelligence officials also briefed congressional leaders on the possibility of financial ties between Russians and people connected to Mr. Trump. They focused particular attention on what cyber experts said appeared to be a mysterious computer back channel between the Trump Organization and the Alfa Bank, which is one of Russia's biggest banks and whose owners have longstanding ties to Mr. Putin.At about the same time that the FBI began its investigation, Christopher Steele began pushing the now debunked claim that Trump was connected to Alfa Bank. In mid-September Steele submitted his memos, and at least one of these included the Trump-Alfa Bank connection. Steele submitted these memos to the press and to the FBI.
And now we know that Fusion GPS was pushing this bogus story to far left Slate Magazine.
And Hillary Clinton pushed the conspiracy knowing HER TEAM was behind the bogus accusations!
We know that the FBI received a copy because at this time the FBI sought and received a FISA warrant related to Russia-linked bank, using the Steele dossier as evidence. This is the only plausible piece of evidence that the FBI could have used. Before this time, the FBI was turned down by the FISA court but on this occasion, a warrant was granted. (As McCabe said: The FISA warrants would not have been granted without the Steele dossier.)
The FBI had no other evidence on the Trump - Russia bank connection and as time went by they had no additional evidence. The far-left New York Times then reported:
Law enforcement officials say that none of the investigations so far have found any conclusive or direct link between Mr. Trump and the Russian government. And even the hacking into Democratic emails, F.B.I. and intelligence officials now believe, was aimed at disrupting the presidential election rather than electing Mr. Trump."The reason the FBI wasn't able to find anything was because the claims were based entirely on "DNS logs," digital records of when one server looks up how to contact another across the internet. A forensic examination conducted by Alfa Bank of the Alfa Bank computer revealed that the only communications that took place regarding "trump" were those logged requests coming from outside its servers noted by the New York Times above. No other communications were found as indicated in the forensic report related to this subject.
Alfa Bank then blamed Jean Camp & Associates for artificially setting up a false Trump-Alfa Bank narrative and threatened a lawsuit:
In May of this year [2017], the bank tapped Kirkland & Ellis LLP, a white-shoe American law firm, to write a letter to L. Jean Camp, an esteemed Indiana University computer scientist and researcher - and a vocal supporter of the claims made by Tea Leaves. This initial letter, first reported by CNN, claimed that the Camp investigation into the covert server chatter had "encouraged inquiries into supposed links to the Trump organization" and that her "activities continue to this day to promote an unwarranted investigation into Alfa Bank's 'communication' with the Trump Organization." The letter added that "Alfa Bank is exploring all available options to protect itself ... [including] litigation and causes of action under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act," further demanding that Camp "preserve all records" pertaining to the Tea Leaves research. Such a preservation request is often the precursor to a lawsuit. There would be more letters.Alfa Bank contacted Professor Camp and demanded she hand over her emails related to the Trump - Alfa bank connection, but she would not. The bank's position is that the professor is an employee of a public entity (Indiana University) but still Camp's attorney's have refused to comply. Alfa would like to know who all was involved in her sending requests to the bank's and Trump's servers and with reporting the incident as a fact that Trump and Alfa bank had a secret back channel to each other.
In March of 2017, FBI Head Comey confirmed there was no connection between Trump and Alfa Bank. Now it appears that the same far left Hillary-lover created the entire mess and that the FBI and Christopher Steele used this faulty information to attack candidate and then President Trump.