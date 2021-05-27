Earth Changes
40,000 displaced by recent floods, says Red Cross in Kenya - with at least 9 dead
Richard Davies
Floodlist
Wed, 26 May 2021 18:22 UTC
In a report of 24 May, the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) said that since the start of the "Long Rains" as many as 39,054 people from 6,580 households have been displaced across 16 counties.
Among the hardest hit areas are in the counties of Tana River (3,864 displaced), Homa Bay (2,046), Kisumu (7,704), Busia (4,056) and Migori (5,022). IFRC said that some of those displaced are refuged in temporary camps in Ombaka (Kisumu), Nyatike (Migori), Osodo (Homa Bay) and Bunyala (Busia), while others have been housed by relatives, friends and neighbours.
Kenya Red Cross has deployed assessment teams in Busia, Tana River, Nairobi, Taita Taveta, Migori, Nairobi, Isiolo and Kisumu counties to identify priority needs for affected communities.
At least 9 fatalities were also reported as a result of the recent flooding, including 3 in Narok, 2 in Siaya, as well as in Nairobi, Garissa and Elgeyo-Marakwet Counties.
- Overview of the Younger Dryas impact hypothesis debate
- Greek historical sources promoted a more Greek-centric narrative
'Targeted airstrikes', Gaza, May 2021
To suppress free speech is a double wrong. It violates the rights of the hearer as well as those of the speaker.
- Frederick Douglass
