© Kenya Red Cross



In a recent update of the ongoing flood situation in Kenya, the Red Cross reported that almost 40,000 people have been displaced across the country.In a report of 24 May, the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) said that since the start of the "Long Rains" as many as 39,054 people from 6,580 households have been displaced across 16 counties.Among the hardest hit areas are in the counties of Tana River (3,864 displaced), Homa Bay (2,046), Kisumu (7,704), Busia (4,056) and Migori (5,022). IFRC said that some of those displaced are refuged in temporary camps in Ombaka (Kisumu), Nyatike (Migori), Osodo (Homa Bay) and Bunyala (Busia), while others have been housed by relatives, friends and neighbours.Kenya Red Cross has deployed assessment teams in Busia, Tana River, Nairobi, Taita Taveta, Migori, Nairobi, Isiolo and Kisumu counties to identify priority needs for affected communities.