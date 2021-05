© Jamal Awad/APA Images



"The massive arrest campaign announced by Israeli police last night is a militarized war against Palestinian citizens of Israel. This is a war against Palestinian demonstrators, political activists, and minors, employing massive Israeli police forces to raid the homes of Palestinian citizens. These raids are intended to intimidate and to exact revenge on Palestinian citizens of Israel - 'to settle the score' with Palestinians, in the Israeli police's own words - for their political positions and activities."

One system for Palestinians, another for Jews

"dozens of right-wing activists marched in the city and attacked a number of Arab-owned businesses. The rioters smashed windows, threw objects and chanted racist slogans.There was an estimate that a few dozen people would come - but in reality 300 people came."

"The existence of two different legal systems for groups living in the same area, highlighted by the escalation of recent events, clearly consecrates the Israeli apartheid regime, whether in Jerusalem and the 1948 occupied territories, or in the West Bank under the military regime."

Israeli forces are rounding up Palestinians en masse inside Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory as part of what Israeli police are calling, following two weeks of Palestinian uprisings over Israeli aggressions in Jerusalem, Sheikh Jarrah, and Gaza.Shortly after midnight on Monday the Israeli police announced plans to "launch an extensive arrest operation across the country,"Israeli Hebrew-language media sites reported that the operation was approved by Israel's Minister of Internal Security Amir Ohana and Police Commissioner Major General Kobi Shabtai, the latter of whichYnet news reported that "a few days after recovering, mostly from the trauma in Lod (Lydd),"In the early hours of Monday morning,a historically Palestinian city in central Israel that became the site of massive Palestinian protests two weeks ago, after an Israeli setter shot and killed Moussa Hassouna, a resident of Lydd.Ynet reported that, "with evidence that will allow a speedy indictment to be filed," adding that the"Arabs and Jews, some of them minors, for various offenses in the riots."While the Israeli police claimed the operation was targeting Palestinians "identified with criminal organizations," Palestinian activists and rights groups have called Israeli authorities out for what they are saying isand a clear attempt to punish and suppress those who partook in protests as part of the 'unity uprising.'Dr. Hassan Jabareen, general director of Adalah - The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, said in a statement:Monday's arrest campaign was not limited to Palestinian citizens of Israel, however, with reports from Palestinian rights groups like Grassroots Jerusalem indicating thatLocal Palestinian media have also reportedin recent weeks, with Israeli soldiers targeting Palestinian activists, journalists, and youth who participated in recent protests in the territory.In a report published on Monday, Palestinian prisoners' rights group Addameer pointed out thatAs for those who were arrested and rounded up in the weeks prior to Monday's campaign,Addameer pointed out that while arbitrary arrest of Palestinians who participate in protests and Palestinian political life is common practice for Israel,The group highlighted the fact that while many Palestinians, particularly those living in Israel, are being hunted down and indicted on charges of "incitement" and racially-motivated violence against Jews,despite widespread documentation of Israeli mobs chanting "death to Arabs" and targeting Palestinians and their property in places like Jerusalem, Haifa, Jaffa, and Akka — often in the presence of police.Israeli media have reportedly widely on the case of three Jewish Israelis being indicted on "terrorism" charges for their participation in theMoussa's lynching was broadcast on live Israeli television, as Jewish Israeli mobs pulled him out of his car and beat him within an inch of death, reportedly in the presence of Israeli authorities.Haaretz reported that prior to the lynching of Moussa,Despite documentation in the media and on social media networks, and the admission of police thatthere waslike the ones currently targeting Palestinians. Addameer said: