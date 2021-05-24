tom cotton faucie
Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Dr. Tony Fauci
Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this AM.

Cotton is famously the first politician to suggest back in February 2020 that the COVID-19 virus originated in a Wuhan, China lab.

Here is a timeline of the Gain of Function research in the US and when the pause was lifted in 2017.
timeline wuhan lab funding
During their discussion, Senator Cotton suggested that the NIH funding by Dr. Fauci to the Wuhan labs could be a "genuine scandal."
Senator Cotton: "It is imperative that the NIH come clean and tell us exactly what happened... Well, I think that a lot of these so-called experts and scientific bureaucrats are trying to cover their tracks. Again, this could be a genuine scandal. This could be public health bureaucrats violating explicit direction from the Obama White House to continue research that is highly, highly dangerous and particularly susceptible to escape from a laboratory. Especially a laboratory in China."
