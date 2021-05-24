Cotton is famously the first politician to suggest back in February 2020 that the COVID-19 virus originated in a Wuhan, China lab.
Here is a timeline of the Gain of Function research in the US and when the pause was lifted in 2017.
Senator Cotton: "It is imperative that the NIH come clean and tell us exactly what happened... Well, I think that a lot of these so-called experts and scientific bureaucrats are trying to cover their tracks. Again, this could be a genuine scandal. This could be public health bureaucrats violating explicit direction from the Obama White House to continue research that is highly, highly dangerous and particularly susceptible to escape from a laboratory. Especially a laboratory in China."Via Sunday Morning Futures
